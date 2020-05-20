Trump says he will sign order to cut federal regulations

Trump says he will sign order to cut federal regulationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2020 01:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 01:00 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will sign an executive order directing federal agencies to eliminate "unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery."
"I'm directing agencies to review the hundreds of regulations we've already suspended in response to the virus and make these suspensions permanent where possible," Trump said at a Cabinet meeting.
