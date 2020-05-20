Left Menu
USAID contributes humanitarian assistance to help DR Congo contain Ebola

While our efforts have yielded significant progress in reducing the number of cases, the response is not over and the complexity of the Ebola response is further challenged by the COVID-19 emergency. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:17 IST
Stopping the spread of Ebola requires a concerted, unified effort from the entire international community, including the United Nations and regional governments-in close partnership with the Government of the DRC and local communities.   Image Credit: Twitter(@WHOAFRO)

The United States is the largest donor country to the Ebola response. USAID's Disaster-Assistance Response Team (DART) is the lead coordinator of the U.S. Government's response to Ebola and they continue to work with the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, humanitarian partners, and the Government of the DRC to help contain this outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. National Institutes of Health within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have also contributed to the response, including through research and technical assistance and providing training to many of the DRC's courageous frontline health-care providers.

Stopping the spread of Ebola requires a concerted, unified effort from the entire international community, including the United Nations and regional governments-in close partnership with the Government of the DRC and local communities.

The United States strongly encourages other donors to provide additional financial and technical support to help bring an end to this outbreak and calls upon the governments of all countries that identify suspected cases of Ebola and other deadly infectious diseases to report them promptly and transparently, in accordance with the International Health Regulations (2005).

(With Inputs from APO)

