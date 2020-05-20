Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:40 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka hoping to train from June 1, says coach Arthur

Sri Lanka's cricketers are hoping to return to training from June 1 in bio secure venues once the government gives the green light, head coach Mickey Arthur has said. Cricket has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Sri Lanka's home series against England and South Africa have been postponed.

Sri Lanka has had some success in curtailing the spread of the new coronavirus, having reported just over 1,000 cases, and the government is prepared to ease lockdown restrictions. "Last Wednesday we had a quick meeting because we are starting to get our plans in place for June 1," Arthur told ESPNcricinfo.

"Once we get the official go-ahead from the ministry of health I will start putting meat into that structure with the captains and my support staff." Training will initially be limited to fast bowlers but Arthur hopes he can coach the full squad from June 20.

"It is looking good with the health ministry, but it will be a smaller group. We'll probably prioritise our fast bowlers because they are the ones who are going to need more time to get back into it," Arthur, who took the job in December, said. "Once we get some assurances from the medical staff around the world that biosecure (environment) is fine and what the virus could do to you potentially if you got it."

"And then hopefully after the first 20 days of June we could virtually have our whole squad back training." England players returned to individual skill-based training this week.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As Delhiites hesitate to step out, paratransit vehicle drivers struggle to run home

With people keeping indoors and venturing out only for urgent needs, drivers of paratransit vehicles like autorickshaws, e-rickshaws and taxis struggle to find passengers and make ends meet. The compulsion to follow social distancing norm...

PMVVY rate of return reduced to 7.4 pc, scheme extended till Mar 2023

The government on Wednesday fixed the annual rate of return for Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana PMVVY, a social security scheme for senior citizens, at 7.4 per cent for 2020-21, down from 8 per cent in the previous fiscal, as it extended...

Micro-identification, mass isolation, quick treatment helped India in COVID-19 fight: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said the countrys policy of micro-identification, mass isolation, and quick treatment helped prevent large scale deaths and spread of COVID-19. He said 1.35 billion Indians honored the decisi...

Lockdown: Ola, Uber cab drivers struggle amid low demand, extra operating cost

Ola and Uber cabs may be back on road but their drivers, resuming work after 50 days of the lockdown, are not a happy lot as business is low and they have to shell out additional cost of sanitisers and disinfectants. While cab aggregators l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020