Left Menu
Development News Edition

Milan study shows virus circulating in February

PTI | Milan | Updated: 20-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:03 IST
Milan study shows virus circulating in February
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A study by Milan's Polyclinic hospital indicates the coronavirus was circulating among a random sample of blood donors with no symptoms in Milan before the first domestically transmitted case was confirmed February 21 in a town less than an hour away

The study of blood samples by donors showed that 4.6% already had antibodies against the virus at the start of the epidemic. Researchers concluded only 1 in 20 asymptomatic carriers had developed immunity, ''clearly showing that herd immunity remains a long way off.'' That percentage rose to 7% by the beginning of April, when Italy was under lockdown. As the lockdown wore on, longer-term immunity was more prevalent among younger donors, which researchers said indicates ''the social distancing practices seemed to have favored young people, who had time to develop long-term immunity.'' The study, involving researchers at the Polyclinic, Milan University, Sacco Hospital and the European Oncological Institute, was released in a preliminary form before being submitted to scientific journals for peer review

They analyzed random blood samples from Feb. 8 to April 24 of 800 donors at the Polyclinic, which runs a transfusion center with more than 40,000 annual donors. The researchers say all donors who tested positive showed changes in the cell count and lipid profiles, which could provide clues to identifying asymptomatic carriers.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Mahindra Logistics net profit falls 59 pc to Rs 10 crore

Mahindra Logistics Ltd MLL on Wednesday said its net profit declined 59 per cent to Rs 10 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The logistics firm had reported a net profit of Rs 24 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, it said in a...

Redskins: Manley improving in coronavirus fight

Former Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley has turned a corner in his fight against the coronavirus and could be released from the hospital, the team announced. Manley, 62, was hospitalized on May 2 with symptoms related to COVI...

Discontent bubbles in Spain even though coronavirus cases wane

Spains fragile left-wing coalition sought backing from political foes to extend a state of emergency on Wednesday as public protests simmered over the coronavirus damage to the economy and tough social restrictions. Even though deaths are s...

Domicile status made eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in JK

Days after issuing the domicile rules, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday made domicile status certificate an eligibility condition for admission to educational institutions in the union territory. It said in a circular that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020