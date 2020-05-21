Philippines reports four new coronavirus deaths, 213 infections

Philippines reports four new coronavirus deaths, 213 infectionsReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 13:39 IST
The Philippines' health ministry on Thursday reported four new coronavirus deaths and 213 additional confirmed cases.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total deaths because of the pandemic had increased to 846, while infections had risen to 13,434. But 68 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,000.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippines