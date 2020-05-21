Left Menu
Merck continues to provide training in preventive cardiovascular medicine, diabetes in Africa

Merck Foundation has so far enrolled and trained over 183 Medical postgraduates from over 35 countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusaka | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:26 IST
Merck Foundation started the capacity building of Coronavirus healthcare through providing online one-year diplomas and two-year master degree in both Respiratory Medicine and Acute Medicine from UK University, for African doctors. Image Credit: ANI

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, continue their strategy to provide one-year diploma and two-year master degree in both Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Diabetes for medical postgraduates from more than 35 African and Asian countries.

Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans emphasized, "Amidst the pandemic that has rocked the world, we must not forget people living with other health conditions such as Diabetes and Hypertension because they are the Coronavirus risk groups, therefore, Merck Foundation continues to build Hypertension and Diabetes care training to doctors, in partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health and Academia. Moreover, we also provide training to doctors from Asian countries".

Merck Foundation has so far enrolled and trained over 183 Medical postgraduates from over 35 countries. As a part of their efforts to build hypertension and diabetes care capacity, Merck Foundation enrols medical postgraduates for One Year Online Diploma and Two Year online master degree in Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine and Diabetes from reputable university in the UK. Additionally, they also enrol doctors for a three-month Diabetes Master course from English, French and Portuguese speaking African countries to advance their clinical knowledge in tackling these non-communicable conditions.

Dr Sofia Jarombwereni Natshikare Nepembe, Merck Foundation alumnus from Namibia says, "I feel fortunate to be a part of this program and receive the Postgraduate one-year Diploma in Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine as part of Merck Foundation capacity advancement program. The course has enabled me to learn advanced scientific developments for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The course has helped me to serve my patients better. Merck Foundation is doing a great job by providing postgraduate degrees for doctors like me who are eager to specialize to better serve their communities."

"We are committed to enrolling more doctors for these courses to be able to build a platform of hypertension and diabetes experts in underserved communities. These online courses are the right strategy to scale up our efforts to improve access to quality healthcare solutions widely and effectively especially during Coronavirus lockdown", explained Dr Rasha Kelej.

The program started in 35 countries such as Bangladesh, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Indonesia, Kenya, Liberia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

(With Inputs from APO)

