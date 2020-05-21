Britain agrees deal on antibody tests - PM's spokesman

Britain agrees deal on antibody tests - PM's spokesmanReuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:21 IST
Britain has agreed a deal to acquire antibody tests, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, saying the tests would be free and health and care workers would be prioritised.
"Have we now agreed a deal on the antibody testing? The answer to that is yes," the spokesman told reporters, adding that health minister Matt Hancock would offer more details later.
The British government had been in talks with Roche for antibody tests.
