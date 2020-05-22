Final round of French local elections slated for June 28

Final round of French local elections slated for June 28Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 16:24 IST
The final round of France's local elections has been set for June 28, provided it has not been deemed a health risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday.
The first round took place just two days before France imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
