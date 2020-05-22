UK to set out more details on schools re-opening as soon as possible - spokesman

Britain will set out more details of its plans for the reopening of schools to some pupils "as soon as we can", a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding ministers trusted headteachers to take their own decisions. Some teachers and unions have criticized the government for asking them to reopen to some pupils from June 1, saying the move is too early and others that they have little time to prepare buildings for a return under social distancing measures.

"We continue to work closely with teachers, schools and the unions to address their concerns," the spokesman told reporters. "The roadmap sets out plans to get more children into schools in the safest possible way from June 1 at the earliest and we will set out more details on our plans as soon as we can. "We trust headteachers to know the best course of action for their own schools."