Number of COVID-19 patients in France continues to slide

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France fell by 205 to 17,178 on Saturday, continuing a gradual decline that has lasted more than five weeks since a high of 32,292 on April 14.

The number of people in intensive care fell by 36 or 2.1% to 1,665.

France did not publish a revised number of deaths on Saturday and said the COVID-19 toll will be updated on Monday. As of Thursday, a total of 28,215 people had died from the virus.