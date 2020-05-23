Number of COVID-19 patients in France continues to slide

Number of COVID-19 patients in France continues to slideReuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 23:11 IST
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France fell by 205 to 17,178 on Saturday, continuing a gradual decline that has lasted more than five weeks since a high of 32,292 on April 14.
The number of people in intensive care fell by 36 or 2.1% to 1,665.
France did not publish a revised number of deaths on Saturday and said the COVID-19 toll will be updated on Monday. As of Thursday, a total of 28,215 people had died from the virus.
