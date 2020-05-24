52 fresh cases, 1 more death due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan

52 fresh cases, 1 more death due to COVID-19 in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 10:08 IST
One death due to coronavirus and 52 fresh positive cases of the disease were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the state government
With one death reported from Chittorgarh, the number of fatalities in the state has gone up to 161 on Sunday morning, an official said. The number of coronavirus positive cases has increased to 6,794 in the state. Of the new positive cases, Jaipur and Ajmer have reported the maximum number of 18 each, the official said
Nagaur and Dungarpur recorded four cases each while two cases each were reported from Bikaner and Barmer and one case each reported from Jhunjhunu, Kota, Dausa, and Jodhpur.
ALSO READ
Man commits suicide after killing wife, minor son in Bikaner
SC allows use of archaeological monument near Jaipur for social functions
Rajnath Singh attends virtual convocation ceremony of Jaipura Institute of Management
Rajnath Singh attends virtual convocation ceremony of Jaipuria Institute of Management
On graveyard shift in Jaipur, mortuary workers put in their best