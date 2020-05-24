UK PM's adviser Cummings must quit over lockdown drive - Conservative lawmaker

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who traveled 400 km (250 miles) to northern England during lockdown while his wife showed COVID-19 symptoms, must resign, a lawmaker from the Prime Minister's Conservative Party said on Sunday.

"It is intolerable that Boris' government is losing so much political capital," Steve Baker wrote on Twitter. "Dominic Cummings must go."

Cummings said on Saturday he had behaved reasonably and within the law.