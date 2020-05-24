Nepal reports 19 new coronavirus cases

Left Menu
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:52 IST
Nepal reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number infections in the country to 603. All the new cases are men. Three people aged 25, 34 and 60 were detected with COVID-19 from Parsa district. One case each from Bara, Morang and Rautahat districts aged 32, 45 and 32 were reported, according to a Ministry of Health and Population statement.

Similarly, six people aged between 23 and 50 were detected from Rupandehi. Three persons from Kapilvastu aged 35, 37 and 52 and one each from Kathmandu and Nuwakot and Gulmi aged 69, 39 and 31 have tested COVID-19 positive. The ministry said another 17 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovered patients to 87 in the country.

The coronavirus has so far claimed three lives in Nepal, which continues to impose a nation-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. At present, the total number of COVID-19 active cases stand at 513.

Province five in southwest Nepal has the highest number of COVID-19 patients followed by Province five in south Nepal with 179 and province one in east Nepal with 86 cases. Province three, which covers capital Kathmandu, has 34 cases. The country-wide lockdown, imposed on March 24, will remain effective till June 2. Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city..

