Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded overseas, Chinese vent anger on aviation regulator

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 13:58 IST
Stranded overseas, Chinese vent anger on aviation regulator
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese citizens, stranded abroad after the coronavirus pandemic caused thousands of flight cancellations, are taking their anger out on China's aviation regulator. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has been flooded with tens of thousands of social media comments criticizing it and the Chinese government for the small number of flight options to bring home the people stranded overseas.

Since March, the CAAC has drastically reduced the number of international flights due to concerns about infections brought in by arriving passengers. Many foreign airlines are currently barred from flying China routes and mainland carriers can fly just one weekly passenger flight on one route to any country. Besides leaving those abroad with fewer options if they want to return, the scarcity has created a frenzied market for scalpers who are charging exorbitant rates for tickets. While Beijing has already arranged many repatriation charter flights, it has fuelled complaints that they are far from enough.

An estimated 1.42 million Chinese students were overseas as of early April, the foreign ministry has said. "I brought a Chinese national flag with me when I left the country, thinking the motherland would always have my back," said Weibo user Yangrouchuanchuan, describing herself as a Chinese student in New York, on the social media platform. She tagged the account of caacnews.com.cn, a CAAC affiliated website.

"But now I cannot even get a ticket home. Children from ordinary families cannot afford charter fights, cannot afford a flight ticket," she said. Cui Yongyuan, a celebrity blogger, and former state television host said in a video posted on YouTube: "Have a think, CAAC. What have you been doing every day? Just freeloading?"

CAAC did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China has arranged charter flights to repatriate Chinese citizens and will continue to work with Chinese embassies to protect and help its people abroad. State media quoted the vice head of CAAC as saying it may consider increasing international flights as long as coronavirus risks are under control.

The CAAC also did not respond to the comments left on its social media accounts but stopped allowing people to post comments on one of them. Duan Meifang, 61, told Reuters she arrived in Edinburgh in October to visit her daughter but has not been able to return to China. She said she bought tickets seven times, only for the flights to be canceled, and has yet to receive refunds worth a total of 138,000 yuan ($19,275).

"The road back home is nowhere in sight," Duan said. ($1 = 7.1588 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 bln bailout

German airline Lufthansas supervisory board on Wednesday rejected conditions imposed by Brussels on a proposed government bailout, casting fresh doubt on the 9 billion euro 9.9 billion rescue. The board, which had been expected to sign off ...

PCB would not support rescheduling of T20 World Cup, says its official

The Pakistan Cricket Board PCB has said it would not support any move to reschedule this years World T20 Cup to 2021 as it would hit the entire international calendar. A PCB official, ahead of the International Cricket Council meetings begi...

Money laundering case: DHFL promoters Wadhawans sent to jail

A special court here on WednesdayremandedDHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, arrested by the ED in connection with money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others, to 14-day judicial custody. They were arres...

Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China over border standoff

In a surprise move, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate or arbitrate the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was ready, willing and able to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020