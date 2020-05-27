Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 16:42 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

After weeks of wrangling, with several U-turns on the way, Italy is due to decide on Thursday if and when its top-flight Serie A soccer league can resume after the coronavirus stoppage. Possibly encouraged by seeing how Germany's Bundesliga has restarted without problems so far, the Italian government appears to have relaxed its position recently.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, who is due to meet the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina ahead of the announcement, says the most likely outcome is a restart on June 13 or 20. But only last month, he had warned that Serie A could go the same way as its French counterpart Ligue 1 and be called off -- a comment that he said led him to be painted as "the enemy of football".

"France's decision would have been the easiest one to make. I didn't want to do it, I just found it shameful that I was being asked to decide on Serie A's resumption at a time when the country was short of beds in intensive care," he said. "It is right that football can start again now that the rest of the country is starting again."

Serie A's 20 clubs have voted unanimously in favor of a restart although some appear more enthusiastic than others. While Lazio, who were on a 21-match unbeaten league run before Serie A was suspended and are one point behind leaders Juventus, are raring to go, others such as bottom side Brescia seem less keen.

Brescia at one point threatened to forfeit matches if Serie A resumed and they were the last club to resume training. One of the stumbling blocks to a resumption of the league was the government's insistence that if a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the whole squad would have to be quarantined but this has since been dropped.

Teams will however still be subject to strict measures, similar to those adopted by the Bundesliga. There will be no mascots, handshakes, or team photographs before matches, children will not accompany teams onto the field and a maximum of 300 people will be allowed in the stadium.

When traveling by road, squads will have to be spread between two buses and will be encouraged to use charter flights when flying. The players' union is concerned about plans to stage some matches at 1630 local time in the summer months while referees are hoping for more respect.

"Was the coronavirus needed to say that players should keep their distance from the referee when they protest?," asked Marcello Nicchi, head of the Italian referees' association.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

France sees Syria scenario being replicated in Libya - minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Wednesday the situation in Libya was very worrying, warning the Syria scenario was being replicated in the country.The crisis is deepening. We are facing a Syrianisation of Libya, Le Drian ...

England's test and trace programme to launch on Thursday, PM Johnson says

A COVID-19 test and trace service will launch in England on Thursday to help the loosening of lockdown measures, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.We are also saying from tomorrow, and this is an important development, that there is a new t...

Wicketkeepers not getting consistent run to secure place in Indian team: Parthiv Patel

Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel feels Indias young glovesmen should be given a consistent run to secure their place in the national team, something which has not been happening of late. While Wriddhiman Saha has been a regular in...

Lufthansa board rejects EU conditions on $10 bln bailout

German airline Lufthansas supervisory board on Wednesday rejected conditions imposed by Brussels on a proposed government bailout, casting fresh doubt on the 9 billion euro 9.9 billion rescue. The board, which had been expected to sign off ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020