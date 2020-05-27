Left Menu
55-yr-old COVID-19 positive man dies in Srinagar hospital; toll in J-K rises to 25

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:00 IST
A 55-year-old man from Srinagar who had tested positive for coronavirus died at a hospital here on Wednesday, taking the COVID-19 related death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 25, officials said. The man, hailing from the Fateh Kadal area of the city, died at the Chest Diseases (CD) hospital here, they said.

The officials said the patient was shifted to the CD hospital from SICU SMHS on May 18 as an operated case of exploratory laparotomy with appendicectomy after testing positive for coronavirus. Exploratory laparotomy is surgery to open up the abdomen to find the cause of problems such as belly pain or bleeding that testing could not diagnose. Appendicectomy is a surgical procedure to remove the appendix from the abdomen The patient's health was improving and was hemodynamically stable and maintaining saturation without oxygen, the officials said.

However, he developed sudden cardiac arrest around 4 pm on Wednesday, they added. The man was immediately intubated, coupled to a ventilator and resuscitated but he developed another cardiac arrest after which he could not be revived, the officials said.

With his death, the COVID-19 related death toll in the union territory has has risen to 25..

