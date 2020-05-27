Left Menu
Hope COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan start to reduce from June: Health Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:21 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Wednesday expressed hope that the number of coronavirus infections in the state would start to stabilise and reduce from next month. To overcome the virus infection, work is being done at the village level in a planned manner, he said.

The minister pointed out that coronavirus infections have spread to 32 districts of the state. Out of these, 12 districts that were earlier in green zone have now gone into the red zone. He said the government has arranged facilities for institutional quarantine of those people who are coming from outside the state. These people are also following 14-day quarantine norms. He said, "Looking at this, it seems that in the coming days, the increase in the graph of coronavirus infection will become stable." He further expressed confidence that the Health department will be successful in bringing down the transition graph by June.

The minister said that work is being done in a planned manner to control the spread of infection in the state despite an increase in number of cases. Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 109 new cases of the virus. The number of cases in the state now stands at 7,645 and fatalities at 172.

