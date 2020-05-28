Left Menu
Romania to further ease lockdown restrictions from June 1

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 18:29 IST
Romania to further ease lockdown restrictions from June 1
Romania will reopen outdoor cafes and restaurants and allow international road and rail travel from June 1, after a two-month lockdown to contain the new coronavirus outbreak, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday.

The European Union state, which has reported 18,791 cases of the coronavirus and 1,229 deaths, began easing the lockdown on May 15.

From Monday, outdoor cafes will open with social distancing guidelines and a maximum of four people per table. Romanians will be able to travel between cities without restrictions and outdoor events with up to 500 people will be allowed. Non-contact outdoor sporting events can be held without an audience.

