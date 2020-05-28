Four elderly patients recover from COVID-19 in MP

In a ray of hope to amid the COVID-19 outbreak, four senior citizens, including a 90- year-old man, were discharged from different hospitals in Madhya Pradesh following their recovery, an official said on Thursday. A 90-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman were discharged from hospitals in Indore and Bhopal, two of the worst-hit districts in the state, the official said.

While a 75-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman have also recovered following treatment at a private hospital in the state capital on Thursday, he said. According to authorities in Indore, the nonagenarian was admitted to a private hospital on May 22 after testing positive for COVID-19 and was discharged following his recovery on Wednesday evening.

A video of the elderly patient being discharged from the hospital, with the staff showering petals on him, has gone viral on social media. Similarly, an 84-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus on May 13, was discharged from a private hospital in Bhopal on Thursday morning.

Following her discharge, the woman said people need not panic if they contract the infection, but they need to ensure physical distancing and wear masks at all times. Apart from this, two septuagenarians had also recovered from the viral infection in Bhopal, an official said.

At least 870 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Bhopal, taking the recovery rate in the district to 63 per cent, he said. Indore has recorded 3,260 COVID-19 cases so far, while Bhopal's tally stood at 1,356 as on Wednesday.