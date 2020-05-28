Left Menu
Development News Edition

Life imitates art as Russian group attracts mock-up masterpieces

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 19:23 IST
Life imitates art as Russian group attracts mock-up masterpieces

A Russian-language Facebook group that started off as a playful attempt by a group of friends to get through the coronavirus lockdown by recreating art masterpieces using everyday items has become an unexpected global hit.

The project - Izoizolyacia - was launched at the end of March, shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia to adopt lockdown measures to try to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Within a day, it had garnered 2,500 members. Now it has over 600,000, with people the world over submitting their versions of famous masterpieces using everything from vegetables to old clothes.

"It's a child of today's quarantine situation, because none of it would have happened without it," said co-founder Katerina Brudnaya-Chelyadinova, who never thought the idea would become so popular. "It's cool content, it's easy to produce, it's full of humour and it helps to distract you when you look at those works," she said.

Some of the group's creations include versions of self-portraits by Henri Matisse and Vincent Van Gogh, Edvard Munch's "The Scream" crafted from slippers and clothes and Kazimir Malevich's "Black Square" canvas composed of socks hanging from a towel rack. The group's co-founders say moderating it had become a full-time occupation, as hundreds of new art works flood in from across the world daily.

Participants dress themselves and family members in elaborate costumes — or shed layers — to reproduce portraits of the past as well as modern art and movie scenes, sometimes with striking accuracy. "My husband immersed himself in the role of a Swedish princess so deeply that he couldn't leave it behind for a while," said Maria Kigel, another founder, who photographed her husband in the guise of Ulrika Eleonora, an 18th century queen of Sweden, for the project. (Writing by Maria Vasilyeva/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Hospital chairman nominated to AIIMS-Jodhpur panel

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Rajasthan Hospital chairman and former national president of IMA S S Agarwal to the reconstituted institutional body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS, Jodhpur. Dr...

HC pulls up AAP govt over non-responsive food, disaster helpline numbers

The Delhi High Court on Thursday pulled up the AAP government over non-responsiveness of its food and disaster management helplines, setup during the coronavirus crisis, and directed that both numbers be made functional by the end of the da...

90 % HP pharma industry start production, supplying hydroxychloroquine to USA too: CM

Ninety percent of HP pharma industries have started production, catering to the health care needs of not only domestic consumers but also supplying hydroxychloroquine, manufactured at Solans Baddi, to the United StatesHimachal Pradesh Chief...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.6 lakh; Death toll surpasses 4,600

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.6 lakh on Thursday to make India the worlds ninth worst hit country by the deadly virus infection, while the death toll went past 4,600 to near Chinas official count of 4,634 fatali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020