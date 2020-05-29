Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 29-05-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 10:58 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday outlined the first steps for reopening the United States' most populous city, envisioning up to 400,000 people heading back to their workplaces, an easing of the lockdown that began in March.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 5.81 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,341 have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 0334 GMT on Friday.

EUROPE

* The coronavirus lockdown will ease next week for most of Britain's population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* France will allow restaurants, bars, and cafes to reopen from June 2, though with more restrictions in Paris than elsewhere.

* Sending children back to schools and daycare centers in Denmark, the first country in Europe to do so, did not lead to an increase in coronavirus infections, according to official data, confirming similar findings from Finland.

AMERICAS

* A coronavirus quarantine will continue in Colombia's capital Bogota until at least June 15.

* Brazil reported a daily record 26,417 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry, bringing its total tally to 438,238, second only to the United States in confirmed cases.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has signed into law 60-billion-real ($11.3 billion) of federal government aid to states and municipalities.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of the end of May 28, down from two a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

* China has room to stimulate the economy, but the government does not want to open the "floodgates", Premier Li Keqiang said.

* Health workers fear the pandemic's economic shock will return Japan to 14 dark years from 1998 when more than 30,000 people took their lives annually.

* Indonesia will continue to prescribe two anti-malaria drugs for coronavirus patients but monitor their use closely, a spokesman for Indonesia COVID-19 taskforce said.

* Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte approved a recommendation to ease the lockdown in the capital Manila from June 1.

* Australia will divert A$280 million ($185.25 million) in overseas aid this year to bolster the response of its closest neighbors to the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Cases of community transmission of the coronavirus are growing in Africa, particularly in Ethiopia, and a new strategy for testing is needed to prevent this, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

* Kenya's small and medium businesses need urgent help to survive the economic slowdown, and many are at risk of shutting down by the end of June, the head of the central bank said.

* A bid round for nine oilfield licenses in Angola could be delayed by the outbreak, the national petroleum regulator said.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* This year will be the worst for many world stock markets in nearly a decade at least.

* International tourism is set to fall by 70% this year, marking the sector's biggest slump since records began in the 1950s, United Nations World Tourism Organization Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili told newspaper Handelsblatt.

* Britain's economy is unlikely to recover fully in the next two to three years, a Bank of England policymaker warned.

* Germany's economy is likely to shrink by 6.6% this year, the Ifo Institute said.

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Vienna's Hotel Sacher turns suites into pop-up restaurants

Secret love affairs, tricky business deals, and political negotiations - Viennas opulent five-star Hotel Sacher have been a popular spot for delicate missions since it opened in 1876. And after a 10-week closure due to the coronavirus outbr...

All dressed up, no prom to go to

Like Cinderella, Emily Appleton dreamed of going to the ball and dancing with her Prince Charming. But the coronavirus spoiled everything.Now, all the high school seniors in South Shore, Massachusetts, can do is stare at the dark blue prom ...

3 Thane hospitals sealed for not taking patients amid outbreak

Three hospitals in Mumbra in Thanedistrict were sealed by the civic body after receivingcomplaints that they were not admitting patients amid thenovel coronavirus outbreakThe three facilities were turning away pregnant womenand other non-CO...

Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

Cheering protesters torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned as three days of violent protests spread to nearby St Paul and angry demonstrations flared across the US over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed bla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020