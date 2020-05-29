Russia reports record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths

Russia reports record one-day rise in coronavirus deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 13:09 IST
Russia on Friday reported 232 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a record one-day amount that pushed the nationwide death toll to 4,374.
Officials said 8,572 new infections had been confirmed, bringing the national tally to 387,623, the third-highest reported total in the world after the United States and Brazil.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- United States
- Brazil