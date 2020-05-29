COVID-19: Ministry of Health- Call The Clinic mobile app launched in Uganda
Kampala | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:10 IST
The Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine launched the Ministry of Health- Call The Clinic (MOH CTC) mobile application where individuals can alert MOH of signs and symptoms similar to COVID-19 and get linked to diagnosis
The app is available on Google Play Store and will soon be on Apple.
