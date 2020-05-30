Left Menu
Coochbehar reports 32 coronavirus cases, up from zero in a day

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:35 IST
At least 32 people - all of them migrant labourers, have tested positive for coronavirus turning West Bengal's Coochbehar district, where not a single case of the contagion was recorded till a day ago, into a containment zone, a senior official said. The 32 people had returned to the north Bengal district a couple of days ago. After testing positive for the contagion they are undergoing treatment in a COVID-19 hospital in Siliguri, district magistrate Pawan Kandyan told PTI.

These people are migrant labourers and are all asymptomatic. They are undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 hospital in Siliguri, Kadyan said adding that a second test would be performed on them on Saturday, he said. Till Saturday, there are a little over 1,000 people who have so far returned to the district, he added.

Coochbehar was not on the containment list or buffer zones in the state that was released by the state government. In fact, the official district website still says that there is no containment zone for COVID-19 in Cooch Behar district and the district is in Green Zone.

As per the bulletin released by the state health department on Friday, there was no case of COVID-19 infection in the district. West Bengal had till Friday reported 230 deaths directly due to the deadly disease. 2 other novel coronavirus-affiliated patients had died in the state because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The total number of confirmed cases is 4,813 while the active number is 2,736, according to official sources..

