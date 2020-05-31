Ahmedabad COVID-19 count up by 299 to 12,180; death toll 842

The COVID-19 case count in Ahmedabad went up by 299 to 12,180 on Sunday while the death toll rose by 20 to 842, a Health department official said. A total of 601 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the official said.

While eight of the 299 cases and two of the 20 fatalities were reported from outside the Ahmedabad district municipal corporation limits, the rest were reported from the city area. With 299 new cases and 20 deaths, Ahmedabad district now accounts for 12,180 of the total 16,794 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has said that only shops selling essential items, nursing homes, and private practitioners are allowed to work in containment zones in the city between 7 am and 7 pm in line with the relaxations granted by the state government during the fifth phase of the lockdown. The civic body is yet to come out with the new list of containment and micro-containment zones.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, the municipal corporation has requisitioned 2,964 beds across 38 private hospitals in addition to 2,964 beds available in civil hospitals nd hospitals run by the civic body and the state government. In its recent reply to the Gujarat High Court, the state government said a total 2,234 patients have been treated in COVID Care Centre in Ahmedabad.

The AMC has converted 24 more hotels with 1,171 beds into COVID Care centres, and 152 patients have already been treated in these hotels, it said. The civic body has also engaged four hotels where asymptomatic COVID-19 patients can seek treatment at their own cost. A total of 238 patientshave been treated and recovered there, it said.