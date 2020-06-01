Kenya records 74 new COVID-19 cases making the national tally to 1,962

Kenya has detected seventy-four new infections of COVID-19 on Sunday, making the national tally to 1,962, according to a news report by Capital FM.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said the new cases were confirmed from 1,574 samples. The national tally was 1,962 by May 31.

"These numbers are still high, we must be concerned as a nation and change our attitude, "Dr. Aman said.

Nairobi recorded 35 infections, followed by Mombasa with 23, 6 in Kiambu while the rest were distributed in Kwale, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia, and Taita Taveta.

In Nairobi, Langata had 19 cases, Embakasi East and Central 3 each, Dagoretti North, Westland and Embakasi South 2, while Kasarani, Kamukunji, Makadara and Starehe had one each.

"Health is a central problem that we must deal with. If we can fix it, all others will quickly reset themselves. Fixing it requires that we deal with the spread of the infections," he said, urging Kenyans to strictly adhere to the regulations of social distancing and hand washing.

So far, public health officials have tested 78, 536 people since March when the first case was detected in the country.

And there was hope for patients admitted for COVID-19 after 14 more were discharged Sunday.

So far, 474 people have recovered from the virus that has ravaged nations globally, killing 370,000 people by May 31. More than 6 million are infected.