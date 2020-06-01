Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grand Bazaar, cafes open and flights resume as Turkey eases up

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:28 IST
Grand Bazaar, cafes open and flights resume as Turkey eases up

Flights and car travel resumed between Turkey's big cities on Monday while cafes, restaurants and Istanbul's Grand Bazaar reopened in the country's biggest step to ease restrictions taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Traffic levels jumped in the commercial hub of Istanbul, with many Turks returning to work as the government sought to revive an economy hit hard by the pandemic. Employees of government offices and public facilities joined the many factory workers who restarted last month.

Masked shopkeepers opened and cleaned their stores at the Grand Bazaar, which media reports said was the scene of one of the first virus outbreaks in March. A key tourist destination, the sprawling covered market was closed for more than two months. President Tayyip Erdogan's government has slowly removed some restrictions in recent weeks and authorities say the outbreak is under control. The COVID-19 infection has killed more than 4,500 and infected more than 160,000 in Turkey, though new daily cases and deaths are sharply down.

Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu sought to reassure passengers at a ceremony to mark the first regular flight from Istanbul to the capital Ankara in two months. "We are entering a period of travel focused on isolation, from the entry into airports until the exit from them," he said on TV, adding that six domestic airports had so far been certified to meet hygiene and safety standards.

International flights are expected to start next week. Shares of Turkish airports and carriers including Turkish Airlines rose. Parks, gyms, beaches, libraries and museums also re-opened, including in Istanbul, the centre of Turkey's outbreak.

Economic activity took a nose dive beginning in March and it is unclear how badly Turkey's key tourism sector will suffer this summer. Some provinces, including Istanbul, were still subject to weekend lockdowns this past weekend. A survey showed on Monday that manufacturing activity continued to contract sharply in May, though at a slower pace than in April, with output and new orders shrinking again and companies decreasing employment and purchasing. (Additional reporting by Bulent Usta, Canan Sevgili, Ezgi Erkoyun and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer, Philippa Fletcher)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

70 per cent of people wants Modi to be PM for another term: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed 70 percent of the people of the country want Narendra Modi to not only complete the current term but also want him as the Prime Minister for the next term. He also called Modi iron ...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-'Weird' playing without fans, but good to be playing again - Kvitova

Petra Kvitova has 27 career titles but winning an all-Czech exhibition tournament last week was a different experience for her and it felt weird to play in the absence of fans, the two-time Wimbledon champion told Reuters.The Prague tournam...

WHO: Pandemic disrupted some treatments

The World Health Organisation says that about half of countries surveyed in a new analysis have had partial or complete disruption of services for people with high blood pressure and diabetes treatment during the ongoing coronavirus pandemi...

AI union suggests DGCA quicker medical test for COVID-infected pilots

An Air India pilots union on Monday suggested to aviation regulator DGCA that COVID-positive pilots grounded for over 14 days should be allowed to fly after being declared negative by an approved medical examiner as the current protocol mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020