One more dies of COVID-19 in Jammu, toll in J-K rises to 29

A 72-year-old man died of COVID-19 at a hospital here on Monday, raising the death toll due to the disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 29, officials said. The resident of Doda district with comorbidities like lung and heart ailments was admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu last week and his report for coronavirus test received on Sunday night, they said.

This is the fourth death due to COVID-19 in the region. While a 61-year-old woman from Udhampur died of the disease on April 9, two more persons from Jammu district, including a 63-year-old lawyer, tested positive after their death on May 13 and May 25. On Sunday evening, the coronavirus death toll in the Kashmir Valley stood at 25.