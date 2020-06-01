Left Menu
Development News Edition

Horse Racing-Thrumming hooves mark return of English sport at Newcastle

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 20:42 IST
Horse Racing-Thrumming hooves mark return of English sport at Newcastle
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The thrum of hooves pounding the ground returned to Newcastle racecourse on Monday as competitive sport resumed in England after the shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In normal times the 1 pm at Newcastle would barely register beyond the Racing Post and the country's betting shops.

But as Zodiakos, a 22-1 shot ridden by Jimmy Sullivan, galloped past the winning post on the all-weather circuit, it represented a big leap forward in the nation's quest to return to some kind of sporting normality. "Everything has gone well so far. We've left no stone unturned. We are the first live sport on so there is incredible pressure. But there is enormous privilege too," Martin Cruddace, CEO of ARC racing who owns the course, said of the 10-race card, featuring 45 jockeys and 120 horses.

"If you had put a heart-rate monitor on me before the first race it might have been in the red zone. It's calmed down now." With Premier League soccer gearing up for a return on June 17, all eyes were on Newcastle after the government on Saturday gave the green light for a return of competitive sport in England, provided strict criteria, including no spectators and a raft of health measures, were met.

No horse-racing has taken place for 76 days and the resumption was in a tightly-controlled environment. Access to the course was limited and everyone present had to have completed a medical questionnaire, have a temperature check on arrival, and stick to strict social-distancing rules.

Jockeys wore face masks during the race. "In this heat, today, riding in the mask, it is very warm and after pulling up I pulled it down a little just to get a few breaths in," Sullivan said.

British horse-racing is estimated to contribute around 4 billion pounds ($4.96 billion) into the economy, with 20,000 people involved directly or indirectly in the industry. While sports fans will hope the return of racing at Newcastle will pave the way for more sports to resume, the bookmakers are also breathing a sigh of relief.

"The Newcastle markets have been really lively this morning with volume and turnover well ahead of what you could expect for Newcastle on a Monday afternoon," a spokesman for Betfair said. As other sports prepare for a return, horse-racing will take centre stage this week with other courses opening up and this weekend Newmarket hosting the prestigious 2,000 Guineas. ($1 = 0.8068 pounds)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro anticipates lower gross margins in short-term amid COVID-19 pandemic

IT major Wipro anticipates a decrease in its gross margins in the short-term due to lower demand for IT products and delay in customers purchasing decisions, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as per a regulatory filing. The Beng...

Israeli defence chief says he's preparing for consequences of West Bank annexations

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday he ordered the military to step up preparations for Israels pending annexation of parts of the West Bank, a plan that could stoke Palestinian violence.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...

4 children of family drown while bathing in pond in Odisha

Four children of a family drowned while bathing in a pond in Odishas Dhenkanal district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred when the four children, who were cousins, had gone to bathe in the pond in Gobindpur Barabanka Sahi villag...

Albania reopens land borders, but mass gatherings still banned

Albania reopened its land borders and let people move around freely on Monday after 79 days of coronavirus curbs, but will still ban mass activities until June 23.Despite a spike in daily infections last week, the situation was stable, a he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020