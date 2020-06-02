Russia's PM says 2-year economic stimulus plan to cost 5 trln roubles

Russia's PM says 2-year economic stimulus plan to cost 5 trln roublesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 17:22 IST
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Russia's economic stimulus plan to help the economy recover after the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown would cost Russia around 5 trillion roubles ($72.75 billion) over the next two years.
Speaking to President Vladimir Putin at a televised government meeting, Mishustin also said the plan would require changes to be made to a spending plan that was announced by Putin before the crisis. ($1 = 68.7251 roubles)
