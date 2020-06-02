85 more virus cases surface in Uttrakhand; total count 1,043

The Uttarakhand's coronavirus tally crossed the 1000-mark on Tuesday with 85 more people testing positive for the infection. According to a health bulletin, the fresh cases have pushed the state's infection count to 1,043.

So far, seven patients have died in the state. The authorities claim that they died of other ailments and not due to the virus. On Tuesday, the maximum 37 cases were reported from Dehradun, followed by 22 in Nainital; 14 in Tehri; six in Chamoli; three in Pauri; two in Rudraprayag; and one in Haridwar.

A majority of people detected with the infection has a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and Pune, the bulletin said. Earlier, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh had said the number of cases may continue to rise for sometime more.

However, he said the state's preparedness to deal with the situation has also increased and there is no need to panic. He said the state’s death rate was lower than the national average and 252 people have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

There are currently 14,000 isolation beds for patients in the state, he said. PTI ALM RDK RDK.