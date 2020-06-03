UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 359 to 39,728

UK COVID-19 death toll rises by 359 to 39,728Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:29 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from people who tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 359 to 39,728, the government said on Wednesday.
A separate tally of UK deaths using official data from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, drawn mostly from death certificate data and including suspected cases, showed a total of more than 50,000 earlier on Wednesday.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Kingdom
- COVID
- England
- Scotland
- Wales
- Northern Ireland
ALSO READ
Cricket-Players union slams Cricket Australia's COVID-19 cost-cutting
Combating COVID-19: Delhi Court prohibits use of saliva to affix fee stamps
Covid-19 crisis closes 90 percent of museums globally, UNESCO plans for reopenings
72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore
Managing mental health with yoga amid COVID-19