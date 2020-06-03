Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium to reopen businesses on June 8, borders on June 15

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:43 IST
Belgium to reopen businesses on June 8, borders on June 15

Belgium will allow almost all businesses to reopen on June 8, including cafes and bars, after its lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Wednesday, although social distancing measures will remain. She said Belgium, among the European countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but now seeing a significant drop-off in the infection rate, will also reopen its borders to all fellow European Union states on June 15.

"From June 8 everything will be allowed, with exceptions," Wilmes told a news conference after a meeting of the country's national security council. "The virus is still among us, it is still taking victims and will probably take more, and certainly if we are not vigilant," she added, saying large gatherings would remain banned until Aug. 31. Nightclubs also cannot open before the end of August.

Wilmes said cultural activities would continue without spectators until July 1, when cinemas and other cultural spaces can open with a maximum of 200 people. Gyms can reopen from Monday, but with no access to changing rooms. Wilmes recommended not greeting friends with kisses or hugs. Gatherings should be no larger than 50 people.

Belgians should meet a maximum of 10 friends a week - a so-called personal bubble - although honouring that rule would depend on citizens showing responsibility, Wilmes said, rather than enforcement by authorities. Belgium, where the European Union and NATO are headquartered, imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 18. With 9,522 deaths from the outbreak, including in care homes, densely populated Belgium suffered one of the world's highest per capital tolls from COVID-19.

But cases have dropped off dramatically in recent days, with just 70 new confirmed infections reported on Tuesday, down from around 700 hospitalisations a day in late March. (Additional reporting and writing by Robin Emmott Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 981 spoilers revealed, Apoo vs Kidd, Chopper hiding in a tank & many more

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 spread continues unabated in TN: Tally 25,872

The spread of coronavirus continued unabated in Tamil Nadu with the state adding 1,000 plus cases, including an all-time single day high in the capital city, for the fourth straight day on Wednesday, taking the total infection count to 25,8...

SC dismisses plea of AP govt against HC order on removing party colour from state buildings

In a jolt to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed its appeal against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order asking it to remove the blue, green and white colours from Gram Panchayat buildings as their colo...

Brazil to start testing Oxford vaccine against the coronavirus this month

Brazil this month will start testing an experimental vaccine against the novel coronavirus being developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc, Brazils health surveillance agency Anvisa and the Federal University ...

HSBC's Asia chief backs China security law for Hong Kong

HSBCs top executive in Asia has signed a petition backing Chinas imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, the bank confirmed on Wednesday, breaking years of political neutrality for the UK-based, Asia-focused lender. Asia-Pacific...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020