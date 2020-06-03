Russia's St. Petersburg records 1,552 more deaths in May than same month last year - official data

Russia's St. Petersburg records 1,552 more deaths in May than same month last year - official dataReuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2020 20:58 IST
The Russian city of St. Petersburg, which has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus, recorded 1,552 more deaths in May than in the same month last year, official data shows.
Official data also shows that Russia's second-largest city only had 171 deaths from the coronavirus last month.
Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, St. Petersburg has recorded 17,069 coronavirus cases and a total of 240 deaths.
