Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria lifting coronavirus border checks with all neighbours bar Italy

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-06-2020 00:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 00:30 IST
Austria lifting coronavirus border checks with all neighbours bar Italy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flicker

Austria is lifting coronavirus-related border restrictions including quarantines for all neighboring countries except Italy as of Thursday, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Austria borders eight countries and had agreed with Switzerland, Germany, and Liechtenstein that they would reopen their shared borders from June 15. It is now accelerating that move on its side and lifting checks for Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary. "We are thereby returning to the pre-corona situation regarding these countries," Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference.

His announcement came shortly after Germany said it would lift a travel ban for European Union member states from June 15 as long as there are no entry bans or large-scale lockdowns in those countries, suggesting a move towards greater freedom of movement in time for the summer holidays. "For Italy, unfortunately, the pandemic figures do not yet allow such a step. I emphasize, not yet," Schallenberg said, adding the aim was to lift checks at the Italian border as soon as possible.

In Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Italy, which opened its own borders on Wednesday, expected reciprocity from its partners and said that "individualist" solutions by different countries risked damaging the image of the EU. "We were the first to be hit by the pandemic and today our data are more reassuring than those of many other countries," he told a news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

He said he had spoken with Schallenberg and the two had agreed that the health ministries of the two countries would look at epidemiological data from Italy. "We will work to ensure that between today and June 15, all these things which may be in contradiction to the spirit of Europe can be resolved."

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

40 workers injured in fire triggered by blast in chemical factory boiler at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch: Collector.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over PCB advisor's complaint

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyberstalking by the Pakistan Cricket Boards legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agencys cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement. The accusation wa...

China-EU summit in Germany postponed due to coronavirus

A summit planned for September in Leipzig, Germany, between China and the European Union has been postponed because of the coronavirus, the German government said on Wednesday. The decision was made after Chancellor Angela Merkel held separ...

Uber signals recovery in rides as lockdown restrictions ease

Uber Technologies Inc said on Wednesday trip requests were gradually picking up, but still remained significantly below prior year levels, as several countries start to lift coronavirus-led restrictions. Trip requests are now down about 70 ...

U.S. House panel says opposes any U.S. trade deal with Brazil

The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee said on Wednesday it opposed the Trump administrations plan to expand economic ties to Brazil under the leadership of President Jair Bolsonaro, given its record on human rights and the environment.Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020