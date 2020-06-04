Left Menu
Updated: 04-06-2020 10:39 IST
Health News Roundup: Children are not big spreaders, says study; new cases in China and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Thailand reports 17 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 17 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no new deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,101, of which 58 were fatalities. The new cases were Thai nationals in quarantine who recently returned from the Middle East, including 13 from Kuwait alone, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Dutch coronavirus study: children are not big spreaders

A study by the Netherlands' National Institute for Health (RIVM) published on Wednesday concluded that children under the age of 12 play little role in transmitting the new coronavirus. The study in the country's leading medical journal Nederlands Tijdschrift Voor Geneeskunde followed the progress of the disease in 54 families, including 227 people in all.

China reports one new COVID-19 case, four asymptomatic ones for June 3

China reported one new coronavirus case and four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 3, the health commission said on Thursday. The National Health Commission said all five of the cases were imported, involving travellers from overseas. For June 2, China reported one confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic cases.

Trump without side effects after two-week course of anti-malaria drug, White House doctor says

U.S. President Donald Trump had no side effects from a two-week course of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug that can cause heart problems, after using it as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, his White House physician said on Wednesday. The results of Trump's annual physical found that the 73-year-old president remains healthy but picked up a pound and now weighs 244 pounds (110.68 kg) compared to 243 pounds (110.22 kg0) last year.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 394 to 182,764: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 394 to 182,764, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The death toll rose by 30 to 8,581, the tally showed.

Malaria drug touted by Trump fails to prevent COVID-19 in high profile study

The malaria drug promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19 was ineffective in preventing infection in people exposed to the coronavirus, according to a widely anticipated clinical trial released on Wednesday. The new trial found no serious side effects or heart problems from use of hydroxychloroquine.

Thailand's one million health volunteers hailed as coronavirus heroes

Nearly every day, 77-year-old Surin Makradee goes door-to-door in her village in Thailand, visiting every home to check people's temperatures in a routine repeated in communities across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. "I consider people in the village my family. If I don't educate them, they will not understand the risk of getting infected," Surin said in her village of Saladang in Ang Thong province, about 90 km (55 miles) north of Bangkok Convalescent plasma not helpful in China study; hydroxychloroquine doesn't prevent infection

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Convalescent plasma disappoints in Chinese trial

Mexico overtakes U.S. coronavirus daily deaths, sets records

Mexico overtook the United States in daily reported deaths from the novel coronavirus for the first time on Wednesday, with the health ministry registering a record 1,092 fatalities it attributed to improved documenting of the pandemic. Latin American has emerged in recent weeks as a major center for coronavirus. Brazil, where the virus has hit hardest in the region, also reported a record number of deaths on Wednesday.

Brazil sets record for daily coronavirus deaths, beating Tuesday

Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day, according to Health Ministry data released on Wednesday. The nation recorded 1,349 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, and 28,633 additional confirmed cases, the data showed.

