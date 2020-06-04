Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand on verge of eradicating virus

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:16 IST
New Zealand on verge of eradicating virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand is on the verge of eradicating the virus from its shores after it notched a 13th straight day with no reported new infections

Only a single person in the nation of 5 million people is known to still have the virus, and that person is not hospitalized. However, it remains likely that the country will import new cases once it reopens its borders, and officials say their aim remains to stamp out new infections as they arise

The country has already lifted many of its virus restrictions and could remove most of those that remain, including limiting crowd sizes, next week. Just over 1,500 people have contracted the virus during the outbreak, including 22 who died.

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Construction firms wooing migrant workers with air tickets, sops

Hyderabad, June 4 PTI Unable to meet their deadlines due to labour shortage following return of migrant workers to their home states, several construction firms here have started wooing them back, offering flight tickets and also extra paym...

Singapore to reimpose strict measures if resurgence of COVID-19 cases during reopening: Minister

Singapore will have to reimpose strict measures and slow down the pace of reopening as it faces the real risk of a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases or clusters if it resumes too many activities too quickly, countrys health ministe...

Google pledges USD 12 million to organizations working to address racial inequities

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company will make a donation of USD 12 million to organizations working to address racial inequities. Well be giving USD 12 million in funding to organizations working to address racial inequities. Our...

Trash is treasure as Myanmar environmentalist turns food scraps into fertiliser

To most people in Myanmar, food waste is nothing but garbage, and that attitude leaves Inda Soe Aung baffled.But the 35-year-old environmentalist isnt complaining, because what he views as his compatriots lack of imagination has given him t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020