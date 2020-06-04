Left Menu
Maha: Two COVID-19 deaths; 63 fresh cases recorded in Nashik

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:39 IST
Two COVID-19 patients died, while 63 persons tested positive for the deadly infection in Maharashtra's Nashik district, an official said on Thursday. With the death of two COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, the toll in the district now stands at 77, the official said.

Moreover, 63 fresh cases of novel coronavirus were also recorded in the district, taking the tally to 1,356, he said. Among 77 people who have died of the infection, 55 were from Malegaon, 12 from Nashik Municipal Corporation area, six from other parts of the district and four were residents of other districts seeking treatment here.

At least 902 persons have been discharged following recovery and 531 were undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said..

