Maha: 63 new coronavirus patients found in Aurangabad district

Sixty-three new coronavirus patients were found in central Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,767, a local official said. The death toll due to the pandemic in the district reached 89 after a 43-year-old patient died at a private hospital on Wednesday.

The number of recovered patients in the district stands at 1,113 while 565 patients are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), a dedicated Covid hospital and private hospitals here, the official added. Seventy of 89 deaths in the district have taken place at GMCH, one at the dedicated Covid hospital and 18 at private hospitals, the official informed.