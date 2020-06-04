TN govt fixes rates for COVID-19 treatment under CM's Insurance scheme in pvt hospitals

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the rate card for COVID-19 treatment under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health InsuranceScheme in authorised private hospitals in the State. The rate payable by the government to private hospitals for people availing COVID-19 treatment under the CMCHIS has been categorised on the basis of parameters like symptoms and facilities.

While making it clear that beneficiaries need not pay anything to hospitals, the government also outlined conditions for the hospitals. The rates are for private hosptials authorised to treat coronavirus patients and only the existing beneficiaries under the CMCHIS canavail treatment.

The maximum payable rate per day for treatment in general ward for asymptomatic people and those with mild symptoms is Rs 5,000, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. For treatment in Intensive Care Unit with all facilities ranges between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000, he said.

The conditions are allocation of 25 per cent of the total bed capacity for CMCHISbeneficiaries, and no charges or fee for patients separately (in addition to what has been specified in the rate card and which is payable by the government to private hospitals). If hospitals demanded charges over and above the specified rate structure, the recognition under the CMCHIS will be cancelled, the Minister said.

A panel headed by Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh submitted a report to the government on the rates that could be paid to the private hospitals for COVID-19 treatement. Considering the report, the government fixed the rates and gave approved it.

For more information and complaints toll free no 1800 425 3,993 may be contacted..