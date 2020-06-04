Czechs to free up travel with Germany, Austria, Hungary on Friday - CTK agency

The Czech government will drop restrictions on travel to and from Austria, Germany, and Hungary on Friday, Prime Minister Andrej Babis was quoted as saying on Thursday.

The move follows the reopening of the border with Slovakia on Wednesday and is part of a plan to allow free travel with most EU countries as of June 15. Babis said the government would meet on freeing up travel on Friday morning.

"I will propose that we do it as soon as possible. I am hoping that as of midnight tomorrow travel will be freed up with these countries," CTK quoted Babis as saying during a trip to Karlovy Vary, a spa city near the German border. Austria, which shares a frontier with the Czechs, has opened its borders to all neighbors apart from Italy.

Germany has said it will drop border restrictions on June 15. The Czechs are planning to allow hassle-free entry from more than 20 European states also from June 15. Visitors arriving from places where the epidemic is still strong will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test or stay in quarantine.