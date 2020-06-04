Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR comes out with list of antibody detection kits to be used for serosurveys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 20:41 IST
ICMR comes out with list of antibody detection kits to be used for serosurveys
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Council of Medical Research has released a validated list of IgG ELISA kits to be used for serosurveys to understand the proportion of population exposed to COVID-19 including asymptomatic individuals. The IgG ELISA kits are the first indigenous antibody detection kits for coronavirus. The apex health research body has so far approved three batches of 'COVID Kavach ELISA IgG kits' developed by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Besides, one batch of Euroimmun Anti- SARS-COV-2 ELISA IgG manufactured by Euroimmun US Inc, USA, and a batch of Erbalisa COVID-19 IgG ELISA manufactured by Calbiotech Inc, USA have also been approved. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also mentioned the batch number, stating "responsibility for batch to batch consistency lies with the manufacturer". The IgG ELISA tests are recommended for serosurveys to understand the proportion of population exposed to the infection, including asymptomatic individuals. "Depending upon the level of seroprevalence of infection, matching public health interventions can be implemented for prevention and control of the disease," the research body said. Further, it should be used for survey in high-risk or vulnerable populations like healthcare workers, frontline workers, immune-compromised individuals, individuals in containment zones, to know who have been infected in the past and have now recovered.

The ICMR has also provided details of seven pharma companies to whom it has transferred the technology to undertake the production of indigenous COVID Kavach ELISA IgG kits which help in the antibody detection for COVID-19. These test kits have the advantage of testing 90 samples in a single run of 2.5 hours so that healthcare professionals can proceed quickly with necessary next steps. "The ELISA tests have been validated in the laboratory. However, the performance of the test may be subject to variation under field conditions," the ICMR added. The IgG ELISA/CLIA tests which are US-FDA approved can be used directly after due marketing approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 spoilers, characters to be same like Season 4, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wall St Week Ahead-Bond investors look for Fed to justify steepening yield curve

Expectations that the global economy has dodged the worst-case scenarios for the coronavirus pandemic have led to a dramatic selloff in U.S. government bonds from their record highs, pushing the yield curve to its steepest level since March...

Around 31 L workers returned to UP: Official

Around 31lakh migrant workers have returned to Uttar Pradesh through trains and other means with state road transport corporation buses alone ferrying over 2.30 lakh people in last three days, an official said on Thursday. Additional Chief ...

Coronavirus cases in MP go up to 8,762; death toll reaches 377

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 174 new COVID-19 cases, which took the number of patients to 8,762, state health officials said. As six more persons died due to coronavirus infection, the death toll in the state reached 377, they said.O...

Legal issue needs to be resolve before Mallya's extradition: UK govt

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya is unlikely to be extradited anytime soon with the UK government on Thursday saying that there is a legal issue that needs to be resolved before his extradition can be arranged. Last month, Mallya lost his ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020