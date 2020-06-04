Qatar Airways resuming flights to over 40 destinations

Qatar Airways resuming flights to over 40 destinationsReuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 21:20 IST
Qatar Airways said on Thursday it was gradually rebuilding its network and resuming flights to more than 40 designations, including Bangkok, Barcelona, and several cities in Pakistan.
The airline also announced in a statement the upcoming resumption of flights to other hubs including Berlin and New York.
