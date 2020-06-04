Merkel sticking to decision not to run again as German chancellor

Merkel sticking to decision not to run again as German chancellorReuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-06-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 23:26 IST
Germany's Angela Merkel reiterated on Thursday that she was sticking to her decision not to run again for a fifth term as chancellor of Europe's biggest economy.
Asked in a ZDF television interview whether she was tempted to reconsider her decision in view of the coronavirus pandemic, she said she was "firmly" resolved that this would be her last term.
