Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zebra adds social distancing warnings to warehouse workers' mobile computers

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2020 01:17 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 01:17 IST
Zebra adds social distancing warnings to warehouse workers' mobile computers

Zebra Technologies Corp , which sells barcode scanners and other computers used in warehouses globally, introduced a feature on Thursday that sounds an alert when workers breach physical distancing guidelines over the novel coronavirus. Warehouses and factories have been trying to avert outbreaks with greater separation of workers than ever before, putting plastic shields around workstations and testing smartwatches and other gadgets that buzz to signal people are too close.

However, this is the first time such functionality has been incorporated into the specialized devices that warehouse workers use on a daily basis. Zebra's alerting works on a handful of models already installed by its large retail, transport and manufacturing customers, Chief Technology Officer Tom Bianculli said in an interview. The devices, which run hundreds of dollars each, exchange Bluetooth radio signals that are used to estimate distance.

Customers also can choose to track interactions of five minutes or more between workers, enabling swift contact tracing to prioritize who should undergo virus testing if colleagues become infected. The Lincolnshire, Illinois company started testing the new technology last month with 100 of the 200 workers at its Netherlands distribution center. The system issued about 80 distance alerts per day initially. But alerts fell to about 10 per day as workers adapted and engineers fine-tuned software, Zebra said.

Zebra devices typically attach to workers' waist belts but also can sit on armbands or lanyards, Bianculli said. Alerts sound when devices come within 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3 meters) of each other, and the tone repeats for longer intervals as people get closer or fail to back up. Some of the devices also vibrate as part of the alert.

"It's a little bit more annoying than a notification tone," Bianculli said. "It's not designed to be pleasant." Supervisors at Zebra's Dutch center remind, but do not punish workers, who get too close.

Zebra, which said it has thousands of customers, is seen by analysts as among the largest indoor location services vendors.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

TULIP launched to provide learning opportunities to fresh graduates in urban

IndusInd Bank launches mobile app based facility for opening current accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. BlackOutTuesday sweeps social media as U.S. street protests escalateThe hashtag BlackOutTuesday became the top trending item on Twitter as hundreds of thousands of businesses and ...

People News Roundup: UK's Prince Charles says coronavirus reset in a new chance

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince Charles says coronavirus reset is a new chance for sustainabilityBritains Prince Charles said the recovery from the coronavirus crisis represented a reset moment for the world ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Oldest and largest ancient Maya structure found in MexicoScientists using an aerial remote-sensing method have discovered the largest and oldest-known structure built by the ancient May...

U.S. EPA proposes changes to how clean air rules are written

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released on Thursday a proposed overhaul of how major clean air rules are written by changing the cost-benefit analysis process, a move that would affect the stringency of future regulations. The new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020