Left Menu
Development News Edition

S. Africa's COVID-19 cases rise and president worries about Cape Town region

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 05-06-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2020 19:15 IST
S. Africa's COVID-19 cases rise and president worries about Cape Town region

Even as South Africa eases its coronavirus lockdown, infection numbers have started to rise quickly and President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday he was particularly concerned about the province around Cape Town. Western Cape, whose Table Mountain and wine tours make it a leading tourist destination, has become the country's main coronavirus hotspot, with around two-thirds of the country's total 40,792 cases. It has also recorded 651 out of the the country's total of 848 deaths.

South Africa recorded its largest daily jump of cases on Thursday, with 3,267 new cases. Ramaphosa visited Cape Town on Friday to be briefed on efforts to tackle the virus, including the opening of a new temporary field hospital for mild to moderately sick patients.

"The Western Cape is the epicentre for COVID-19 infections and this concerns us deeply," he said. The government is expecting an escalation of cases ahead of a predicted August/September peak and rising community infection rates in densely-packed poor townships. But it is struggling with shortages of test kits, healthcare staff and hospital beds.

"We must increase the number of beds ... It's better to over provide than to under provide because the worst is still to come," Ramaphosa said.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp’s returning confirmed? Know what producer says on it

Study authors retract influential Lancet hydroxychloroquine article

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Amazon in talks to buy $2 bln stake in Indian telco Bharti Airtel-sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Biplane fliers enjoy exploring lockdown London by air

Biplane fliers are enjoying spectacular views of the Millennium Dome, the towering Canary Wharf financial district and the Thames Barrier for the first time as the COVID-19 lockdown frees up airspace over London for aviation enthusiasts.Sec...

Monsoon continues upward journey; no heat wave for next five days

Several parts of the country received rains on Friday resulting in sub-normal maximum temperatures, while the weather office predicted no heatwave for coming five days and a stronger monsoon over south and central India next week. The natio...

Punjab expands COVID-19 testing capacity

Punjab government has launched a scheme to expand testing capacity for early detection of coronavirus, said Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday. We have launched a scheme under which people can contact private labs for collecting t...

PM Modi assures Rawanda of India's support in combating coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Rwandan President Paul Kagame of Indias steadfast support, including medical assistance, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the African nation. During their telephonic conversation, the prime...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020