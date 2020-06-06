Left Menu
China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, 2 asymptomatic cases

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 07:12 IST
China recorded three new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of the end of Friday, down from five the day before, the national health authority reported. All of the cases were imported, involving travellers arriving from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on its website.

The NHC also confirmed two new asymptomatic cases, or people who are infected with the virus but do not show symptoms, compared with three the day before. The total number of infections in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, stands at 83,030. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained 4,634.

