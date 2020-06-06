Left Menu
Poland to extend ban on international flights to June 16

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:22 IST
Poland plans to extend a ban on international flights until June 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic, state-run news agency PAP said late on Friday, citing a government decree.

State-controlled Polish airlines LOT restarted flights between the country's biggest cities, including Warsaw, Gdansk, Krakow, and Wroclaw, from June 1.

As of Friday, Poland had reported 25,410 coronavirus cases, including 1,137 deaths.

