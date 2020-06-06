Ireland's phased plan to ease coronavirus lockdown

Ireland has announced a revised schedule for gradually re-opening the economy over the coming months, speeding the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

These are the measures planned in each of the remaining phases of the plan, which will be reviewed if there is a spike in the number of infections, hospital admissions, or deaths. Phase 2: From June 8

- Allow for people to travel within their own county, or up to 20 km from their homes, whichever is greater - A maximum of six people will be able to meet with each other indoors

- All retail outlets can open (shopping centers to open June 15) - Public libraries and outdoor facilities and amenities for children can open

Phase 3: From June 29 - All domestic travel restrictions lifted

- Cafes and restaurants can open with social distancing and strict cleaning in operation. Bars can operate as restaurants where possible - Places of worship, museums and galleries can reopen

- Hotels, hostels, and caravan parks can reopen Phase 4: From July 20

- Theatres, cinemas, nightclubs can open where social distancing measures can function - Some sports team leagues can resume with limitations on numbers of spectators

- Hairdressers and barbers can reopen - Opening of crèches, childminders, and pre-schools for children of non-essential workers

International Travel: - The government is due to review a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from abroad on June 18

- Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he hopes non-essential international travel can resume some time later in the summer