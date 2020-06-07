Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia should be considered for shifting to ICUL: protocol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 00:27 IST
COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia should be considered for shifting to ICUL: protocol

Symptomatic COVID-19 patients who have "severe pneumonia" with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute should be considered for shifting to ICU, according to a clinical management protocol for adult patients suffering from the disease. A COVID-19 patient with sever pneumonia also has an oxygen saturation level (Spo2) of less than 90 per cent, on room air, it said.

An office memorandum, dated June 5, has been issued regarding “Clinical management protocol for adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection” using best practices, ICMR revised national clinical management guidelines and available evidence for patient care, prepared by the Department of Medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), the Delhi heath department said. LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, is attached to MAMC.

According to the protocol, a symptomatic COVID-19 patient with severe pneumonia with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute and Spo2 level of less than 90 per cent should be considered for shifting to an ICU. The protocol prepared by the MAMC also mentioned that patients with comorbidities, like diabetes, hypertension, should be managed as per the existing standard protocol.

The demographic factors associated with comorbidities are age of 60 and above; obesity with a BMI of over 30 per cent, pre-existing pulmonary disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, immune suppression, HIV infection, pregnancy. Delhi recorded 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 27,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease mounted to 761, authorities said.

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513-- was recorded on June 3..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Terrorism: 14 Afghan forces and 11 Taliban members killed in separate clashes in Afghanistan on Saturday

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hamburg police use pepper spray as protests turn ugly

Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters on Saturday and were ready to deploy water cannons as some demonstrations in support of U.S. anti-racist protests against police brutality turned ugly.Hamburg police tweet...

Israelis protest Netanyahu's annexation plan

Several thousand Israelis demonstrated on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus plan to extend sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank, de-facto annexation of land that the Palestinians seek for a state.Protesting in ...

ONSCREEN roll in Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown - Europe

Team ONSCREEN and Team Mixwell recorded dominant performances on Saturday to advance to the grand final of the Twitch Rivals Valorant Launch Showdowns Europe No. 1 event. Also on Saturday, Team wtcN and Team Duno punched their tickets to th...

As malls gear up for opening, people to have different experience of shopping, eating

Coronavirus has not only changed the hygiene habits but also might change your shopping style, at least in malls. Now, before coming to malls you may have to book your space, wait for people to come out and for your turn to move inside and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020